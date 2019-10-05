Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $65.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $78.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.90.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.91. 1,056,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,708. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Comerica by 903.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

