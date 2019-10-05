Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,659,000 after acquiring an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 183,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,242,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.