Comparing Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 9 6 0 2.40 Yamana Gold 1 6 5 0 2.33

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $3.32, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -16.51% 3.49% 1.77% Yamana Gold -7.49% 2.32% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.24 -$1.55 billion $0.35 49.31 Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.78 -$284.60 million $0.12 28.00

Yamana Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barrick Gold. Yamana Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Barrick Gold pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Yamana Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Yamana Gold on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

