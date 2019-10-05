Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 103,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,885. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $60,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

