ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,886. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ConforMIS news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,103. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,326,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 639.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,689 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

