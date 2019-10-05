CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

CNMD traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 257,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $103.90.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $43,003.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 11,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,058,035.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,476 shares of company stock worth $1,610,458 over the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CONMED by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

