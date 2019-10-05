Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,672 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.01.

ED traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 423,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,123. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.