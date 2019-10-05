Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.81.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day moving average is $196.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,445,000 after purchasing an additional 242,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $395,015,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

