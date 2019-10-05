Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Given Sell Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTTAF. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of CTTAF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.15. 7,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.93. Continental has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $265.24.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

