Contrasting KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get KCAP Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KCAP Financial and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KCAP Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KCAP Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KCAP Financial and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KCAP Financial -35.34% 5.81% 3.52% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15%

Dividends

KCAP Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. KCAP Financial pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KCAP Financial and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KCAP Financial $27.09 million 0.00 -$9.57 million $0.27 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.58 -$14.54 million $0.99 6.57

KCAP Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. KCAP Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats KCAP Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firm's Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KCAP Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCAP Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.