Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 38,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

