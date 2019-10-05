Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 47.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CORR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 125,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $49.75.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

