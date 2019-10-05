Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

NYSE:CORR traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 124,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,150. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $600.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 47.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2,049.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

