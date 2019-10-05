Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

CJREF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $853.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

