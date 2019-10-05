CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $666.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.00.

CSGP stock traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $586.24. 389,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,090. CoStar Group has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.41. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,794 shares of company stock worth $28,629,079. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

