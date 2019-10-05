Courier Capital LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 30.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,352,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Linde by 19.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 619.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

