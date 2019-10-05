Courier Capital LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,581. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.