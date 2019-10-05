Courier Capital LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,536. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.