Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.18. 293,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043,650. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $233.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

