Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 493,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJJ remained flat at $$23.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,326. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0602 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

