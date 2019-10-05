Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 3,348,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,896,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

