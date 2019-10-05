Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,259. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

