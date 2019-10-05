Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BREW. TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 121,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,252. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.