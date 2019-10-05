Cred (LBA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $296,729.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Cred token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, UEX and Huobi. Cred has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $296,729.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cred has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.01015547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,080,177 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Bibox, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.