Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by SunTrust Banks

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

CRWD stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,624. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,481,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,300,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,389,000.

