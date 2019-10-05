CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $486.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $24,369.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007625 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,344,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

