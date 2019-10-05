CryCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,643.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $281,107.00 and approximately $8,643.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryCash

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,717,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

