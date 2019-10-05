Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Cubic stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 143,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,452. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17. Cubic has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Cubic’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.