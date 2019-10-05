CYCLEAN Price Down 1.8% This Week (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $74,767.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CYCLEAN has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00192007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.01019601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

