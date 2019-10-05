Datum Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Datum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $79,145.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

