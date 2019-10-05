DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.17

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $417.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Kucoin, RightBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004198 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00062833 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Coindeal, Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

