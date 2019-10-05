Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TACO. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 141,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 754,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 48.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 214,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,060.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 266,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

