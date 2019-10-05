Dent (DENT) Market Cap Hits $18.21 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $439,243.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cobinhood, Fatbtc and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,925,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Allbit, BitForex, Cobinhood, Binance, FCoin, OKEx, Radar Relay, Liquid, Bitbns, CoinBene, HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, WazirX, Coinrail, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.