Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €197.71 ($229.90).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR WDI opened at €140.70 ($163.60) on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52-week high of €194.40 ($226.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €147.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 40.70.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.