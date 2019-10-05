Deutsche Bank Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.08 ($8.23).

ETR:CBK opened at €4.92 ($5.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.43. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €9.10 ($10.58).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

