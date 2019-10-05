Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LHA. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.16 ($19.95).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €13.94 ($16.20) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.