Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.50 ($40.12).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €28.88 ($33.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.16. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

