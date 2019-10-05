Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

DRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 199,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $988.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 518,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3,144.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 431,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,963,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

