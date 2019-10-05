Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 823,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,786. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $84,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 647,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 630,472 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $5,255,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 397,705 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

