DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $48,241.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00855000 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001230 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,193,828 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.