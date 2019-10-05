Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. 275,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

