Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 2,325,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,172. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

