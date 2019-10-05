Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,956,000 after buying an additional 200,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 115.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,942,000 after buying an additional 1,140,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 882,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,909,000 after buying an additional 196,679 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $55,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 37.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,896,000 after buying an additional 163,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

