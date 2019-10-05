Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $261.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research set a $320.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. OTR Global downgraded Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $242.13 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.