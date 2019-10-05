Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.79.

NASDAQ:DOVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 469,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.75. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 7,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $115,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $147,172.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $517,350. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

