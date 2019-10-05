DRP Utility 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,681.00 (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. DRP Utility has a total market capitalization of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DRP Utility token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038698 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.97 or 0.05448633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DRP Utility Profile

DRPU is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it. The official message board for DRP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC.

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

