Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.71 ($36.88).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €21.43 ($24.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. Duerr has a 1 year low of €21.34 ($24.81) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

