DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Up 6.5%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 1,554,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 825,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price target on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $353.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DURECT by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,374,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

