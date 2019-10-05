DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €27.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.36 ($36.46).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €26.66 ($30.99) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 12 month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

