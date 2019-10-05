Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 215,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $97.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

